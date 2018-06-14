Milan police search for man accused of shooting at car with kids inside

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan police said they are searching for a man accused of shooting at a car with two young children inside.

“There was five shots just went out pow pow pow pow pow,” Mark Widner, a neighbor, said.

Widner said he heard gunfire Monday night on College Street in Milan.

“It’s terrifying especially in a quiet neighborhood like this,” he said. “We didn’t never expect this.”

Milan police said Ronyea McClellan, 30, allegedly opened fire on a car twice Monday night. Officers said the first time in the Moore Street area and the second time on College Street.

“It appears that Mr. Ronyea McClellan had a beef with the victim,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said.

Sellers said there were four people inside the car, a man and a woman, plus two kids both 2-years-old and younger. Sellers said bullets hit two cars and a house.

“They gathered some brass from the spent rounds, took witness statements,” he said.

Milan police said McClellan should be considered armed and dangerous.

“It’s frightening, especially when you have elderly people that live here and children and, you know, bullets don’t have eyes,” Kenneth Golden, a neighbor, said.

Widner said he planned to keep a closer eye on what is happening in the neighborhood.

“We’re definitely more alert,” he said. “We’re looking when we go outside, you know who’s out there, you know what’s going on up and down the street.”

Police said no one was hurt. Officers said McClellan is wanted for four counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment with a firearm.

If you have information, call the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).