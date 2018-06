Police identify woman found dead in Lincoln Courts apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have identified a woman found dead inside a Lincoln Courts apartment this weekend.

Police identified the woman as Brenda Gray, who was in her 50s.

Investigators say there was originally thought to be a gas leak at the apartments, but no leak was found.

Gray was found dead in an apartment Saturday afternoon. Her body has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy to determine cause of death.