T. Robert Hill kicks off ‘Give ’em Hill!’ campaign for State House

JACKSON, Tenn. — T. Robert Hill kicked off his “Give ’em Hill!” campaign Thursday night as he runs for a seat in State House District 73.

A little over a dozen of Hill’s supporters gathered Thursday night at the Party Barn on Beech Bluff Road in Jackson.

The Democratic candidate answered questions from the public. Hill says he plans to run for the people and use his background as a lawyer to help the state.

“I feel like I need to give back, and I think that I’m qualified and I believe that I have the voice to bring to West Tennessee and to Madison County and Jackson,” Hill said.

Guests also enjoyed food and music at the event.