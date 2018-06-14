T. Robert Hill kicks off his “Give ’em Hill!” campaign for Statehouse

JACKSON, Tenn.–T. Robert Hill kicked off his “Give ’em Hill!” campaign Thursday night as he runs for seat in the Statehouse.

A little over dozen of Hill’s supporters gathered at the Party Barn on Beech Bluff Road in Jackson Thursday night.

The Democratic candidate answered public questions. Hill says he plans to run for the people and his attorney background will help the state.

“I feel like I need to give back and I think that I’m qualified and I believe that I have the voice to bring to west Tennessee and to Madison County and Jackson,” he said.

Guests also enjoyed food and music at the event.