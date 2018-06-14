UPDATE: Man faces murder charge in Hardin Co. shooting

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is now charged with murder after a Tuesday night shooting in Hardin County.

Justin Roger Williams, of Kimball, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of William Tinker Jr., of Mercer, according to Sgt. Johnny Alexander with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members tell WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tinker was at Perkins Bluff with his wife when another couple arrived. They say there was a disagreement that led to a man shooting Tinker on the riverbank.

Deputies responded to the call around 10:45 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Tinker was shot in the upper chest. They say his wife drove him to a local restaurant where he was pronounced dead.

Williams is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of the sex offender registry, and tampering with evidence.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.