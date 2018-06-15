Ballpark at Jackson prepares for Jake Owen concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ballpark at Jackson is hosting its second major concert in two months. Country artists Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis play Friday on the General’s field.

Jackson Generals president Jason Compton says the Jake Owen concert has not sold out yet, but officials expect between 5,000 and 6,000 people in the crowd.

“We’re going to have around 1,000 on the field in standing-room only, down on the field and then the seating bowl will be full, so it’s going to be a great turnout,” Compton said.

Compton also said the stage crew arrived Thursday night and has been working since 7 a.m. Friday.

“It’s a lot of work, but at the end of the night when we have five to six thousand people in here enjoying themselves with the concert in this area, that they didn’t have to go to Memphis or Nashville for, it’s all worth it,” Compton said.

They have also added more security.

“There’s more security checkpoints coming into the stadium, so we don’t bottleneck people getting in. Other than that, everything for this concert is the exact same,” Compton said.

Organizers say there are going to be nine bag checks to keep the line moving so people can get to the concert on time. “No bags are allowed, with the exception of a small 4.5- by 6.5-inch clutch purse. Other than that, nothing else that you can’t fit in your pockets, you can’t bring in,” Compton said.

Compton says the fans are playing a part in bringing more concerts to West Tennessee. “If we have events and they’re supported, and people come out like they did for Nelly, like they are tonight for Jake Owen, that’s only going to spawn more concerts and better concerts,” Compton said.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Ballpark at Jackson.