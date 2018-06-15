BREAKING: Nidec Motor Company to expand in Lexington, create 300 jobs

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Nidec Motor Company officials announced Friday morning that the company will expand its current operations in Lexington, creating 301 new jobs and investing $18 million in Henderson County.

The electric motor manufacturer is the No. 1 comprehensive maker of electric motors in the world, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The company recently acquired Leroy-Somer Americas, which now falls under the Nidec brand.

With this expansion, Nidec will be adding new products to its current product line. The company also plans to make modifications to its existing Henderson County facility.

