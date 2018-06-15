Brenda Kaye Murphy

Brenda Kaye Murphy, age 66, died on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at her residence.

Brenda was born in Jackson, TN on June 27, 1951, the daughter of Mary E. Horn and the late Dwayne H. Horn. She was a member of Northside United Methodist Church, where she was active in various activities.

She is survived by her husband, Hilliard (Rookie) J. Murphy; a son, J. Bryan Murphy and wife Kristy C. Murphy; a daughter, Michelle (Miki) M. Klein and husband Darrell R. Klein; her mother, Mary E. Horn; brother, Ronnie Horn and wife Gail and two grandchildren, Parker M. Klein and Elliott H. Klein.

She was preceded in death by a sister Paula Horn.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Northside United Methodist Church with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.