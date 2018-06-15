Excessive Heat And Humidity

Weather Update: Friday 4:37 p.m.

Excessive heat And Humidity will be the main concerns as we go through the next couple days. A broad mid level ridge, also known as the Sonoran ridge will move east and park over the eastern US through this weekend. this will allow temperatures to increase into the middle 90s with heat index in the 100 to 105°F range. Heat related health concerns will be on the increase through the weekend. Chances of rain will remain slim, but not impossible on any one day through the weekend. Better chances of rain will return late Sunday and definitely by Monday and next week. A heat advisory may very well be issued into the weekend.

