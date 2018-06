Families enjoy Reels at the Amp

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Amphitheater at The Market is kicking off “Reels at the Amp” for its third season.

Families and friends enjoyed a night under the stars at 8p.m. Friday. They relaxed and watched Labrynth in downtown Jackson.

The event was geared towards people 20-years-old and up. Three more free movies are coming up including “My Girl” on July 13th and “The Goonies” on August 31st.

Guests also enjoyed food trucks at the event.