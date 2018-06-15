Lazy Man’s Peach Cobbler

Submitted by: Lisa Shaw

My grandmother used to make this. She used peaches a lot and would even use can peaches when fresh were not in season and you can do that. She would also substitute blackberries, strawberries and blueberries for peaches depending on what was in season. I particularly loved the blackberry season because we had a huge bush that we would go pick from on our farm but you can use your favorite fruit. Hope you enjoy.

1 cup ( I like to add a little more) of fresh fruit (sliced peaches, blackberries etc. ) You can also use a large can of peaches. If you use can, just use a little of the juice.

1 cup of milk

1 cup of bisquick

1 stick of butter

1 cup of sugar

1 tsp. of vanilla

Preheat oven to 350. Mix together your milk, sugar, bisquick and vanilla. In a 9×13, melt 1 stick of butter. Next, place your fruit in bottom of the dish. Last, pour your bisquick mixture over the top DO NOT MIX TOGETHER. Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with a scoop of ice cream or whipped topping and be prepared to smack your lips!