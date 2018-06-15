Local sheriff fights back against deputy shortage, asks for better pay

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A low number of deputies in one county is not only affecting officers on the force, but the whole community.

Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd has worked on several high-profile cases.

But all those cases, including the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, happened in rural Decatur County, where Sheriff Byrd says recruiting officers can be a challenge.

“We are the lowest paid sheriff’s office in the judicial district, and lower than any of our neighbors,” he said.

Sheriff Byrd says including himself, 18 officers make up his department.

He says the low numbers are caused by many factors, but low pay plays a big role.

“Sometimes I’ll hire people, and to get them trained up, and they will quit and go to other counties where they can make more money,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Byrd says fewer officers means more stress on the ones he does have.

“In spite of the low pay, I’m very blessed and thankful for the people I have, and I need to take care of them,” he said.

Byrd says it’s not only about the officers. He says when the numbers are low, the community is affected.

Sheriff Byrd says he plans to ask for more money in the budget for his officers.

“Every year, I’ve gone towards the County Commission to try to get my folks raises,” he said. “And so far, I’ve not been successful at doing that.”

But Byrd says he’ll keep fighting for better pay and happier employees.