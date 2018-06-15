Madison County attorney receives public censure

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County attorney has received a public censure by the Board of Professional Responsibility.

According to a news release, attorney Bede Anyanwu was censured after a complaint was filed against him during a 2017 divorce proceeding. The release says Anyanwu acknowledged that he delayed taking necessary steps in a divorce complaint against a non-resident defendant in the divorce.

The release says those steps were delayed for about 15 months.

A public censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but does not affect the ability to practice law.

Anyanwu has been ordered to pay costs and expenses to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.