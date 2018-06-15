Man charged in McKenzie shooting

McKENZIE, Tenn. — McKenzie police have confirmed a suspect in a June 8 shooting is in custody.

Jordon Haynes, 20, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

The release says officers responded June 8 to a report of shots fired on Highland Drive in McKenzie.

The victim told officers the suspect shot into the passenger side front door of a vehicle, and officers found a bullet hole in the car, the release says.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.