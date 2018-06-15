Mugshots : Madison County : 6/14/18 – 6/15/18

1/28 Cardrewvise Scott-Fields Failure to appear

2/28 Dallas Wilson Harassment

3/28 Alexius Golliday Shoplifting

4/28 Andrea McNeal Theft under $500



5/28 Chris Spencer Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

6/28 Shelby Fisher Violation of probation

7/28 Christopher Fitzgerald Sexual battery

8/28 Christopher Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/28 Cody Haynes Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/28 Courtney Huddleston Failure to appear

11/28 Dale Godwin Jr. Failure to appear

12/28 Darius Swanson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



13/28 Fabian Williams Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/28 Glenn Haynes Theft under $500

15/28 James Gillon Failure to appear

16/28 Jordan Williams Assault, simple possession/casual exchange



17/28 Jonathon Roberts Violation of community corrections

18/28 Kwesi Uqdah Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/28 Malik Hicks Aggravated robbery

20/28 Michael West Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/28 Natrasken Love Violation of probation

22/28 Phillip Bailey Failure to appear

23/28 Riccale Robinson Failure to appear

24/28 Saddarious Duckworth Aggravated domestic assault



25/28 Sheppard Washington Jr. Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

26/28 Steven Goodman Theft over $1,000, burglary, criminal trespass

27/28 Xavier Watkins Failure to appear

28/28 Yackdiel Montesino Violation of probation

























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/15/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.