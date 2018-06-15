Thousands flock to Ballpark of Jackson for Jake Owen concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was hot out there, but that didn’t stop thousands of guests from enjoying a country music concert under the sky.

“It’s a little warm tonight, but gosh it’s still gorgeous, and as opposed to being closed in an arena, you can get out and feel the sunshine and walk around some and have a great show,” said Dennis Baxter, owner and president of Blue Cap Entertainment.

More than five thousand tickets were sold at the Ballpark of Jackson Friday for the venues second concert event of the year.

“We’re going to be singing and dancing and having a great time,” said event attendee Kim Lindsey.

Performances included Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, and Jake Owen.

Guests say they were looking forward to hearing that one song.

“‘Singles You Up’ is by far my favorite out of all the three artists,” said concert goer Hampton Lowery.

“Pretty much ever since I heard ‘Barefoot Blue Jean Night’ when I was younger, it’s kind of had me hooked this whole time,” said event attendee Justin Brown.

With only 70 home games a year, ballpark representatives welcome the concerts.

“We feel it’s an underutilized asset, so our focus is to bring music to minor league ballparks across the United States,” Baxter said.

And concert goers say they feel the same.

“It feels great honestly,” said Lowery. “I think they should do this more often, if you ask me.”

“Are you going to slow dance her and sweep her off her feet,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

“I’ll try my best to,” Brown replied about his date.

Event organizers say they are learning from each concert event to make the next experience even better. Friday they had extra security to keep lines moving quicker and get people in faster to enjoy the show.

Representatives say they are already planning on hosting more concerts at the ballpark sometime soon.