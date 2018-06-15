UPDATE: Suspect in Milan shootings in custody

MILAN, Tenn. — The suspect in two shootings in Milan earlier this week is now in custody.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers confirmed Ronyea McClellan, 30, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in Jackson by the U.S. Marshals and Jackson Police Department Gang Unit.

McClellan was wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment with a firearm.

Police say McClellan is suspected of shooting at a car twice Monday night in Milan. In one of those shootings, police say four people were in the vehicle, including two children 2-years-old and younger.