WoodmenLife holds fundraiser for local veterans program

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local business is helping our retired troops.

Insurance company WoodmenLife held a fundraiser Friday for the annual local veterans program.

The group sold barbecue chicken and bologna at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson to raise funds.

Recruiting sales manager Brad Jones tells us how much they hope to raise.

“We’re raising somewhere between $1,500 and $2,000. It’s the only fundraiser that’s done for the veterans program to help fund everything that we do,” Jones said.

There are other events coming up, including an event on Nov. 9 at Englewood Baptist Church and a parade on Nov. 10.