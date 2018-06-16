A Hot And Humid Father’s Day

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Friday

The excessive heat continues through the weekend. Highs climbed into the mid 90s today and many areas saw heat indices between 100°F and 105°F. Tonight expect it to feel fairly warm and muggy. Dew points will be well into the 70s and we can expect mostly clear skies as well. That along with the calm winds from the southeast create favorable conditions for some patchy fog. Lows tonight will be around the low 70s for most with another hot day in store for our Sunday as well!

FATHER’S DAY

Happy Father’s Day! If you do plan on celebrating outside make sure to stay cool and hydrated because we’ll be seeing another day of dangerous heat.

Highs will be in the low to middle 90s for most, but those heat indices will once again make it feel very hot! Winds will be light so not much relief will come from that.

This whole week we can expect the chance for some isolated showers due to the daytime heating. A few showers and storms can be expected as early as 1 p.m. up until sunset. An upper level ridge that’s been over much of the central U.S. will shift a bit eastward before finally beginning to weaken by the middle of the week, allowing for a slight break in excessive temperatures.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

