Birth Choice clinic hosts 3rd annual ‘Father Daughter Ball’

JACKSON, Tenn — Some men put on their dancing shoes Saturday night for a special date with a special lady.

It was the third annual ‘Father Daughter Ball’ hosted by Birth Choice clinic. It’s a non profit medical clinic offering pregnancy planning services. The theme of this year’s ball is “A Father’s Strength”, meant to encourage fathers as well as father figures. The goal is to highlight the importance of a father’s role in his daughter’s life.