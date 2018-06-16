Community members celebrate dads at Father’s Day Concert

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Community members braved the heat for the Father’s Day Festival in Henderson Saturday, even though some dad’s chose otherwise.

“He said, you go tell all those good folks over there in Henderson that I’d love to be there for the show, but your father’s going to be laying under the air conditioner vent,” said country music artist Darryl Worley.

This event was hosted by the Henderson Arts Commission, an organization whose mission is to educate, enrich, and entertain people through arts in the area.

“There’s so many artists and so many vendors and so many people who were creative but didn’t have a way to show their talents or showcase their talents,” said Jason Bramblett, president of the Henderson Arts Commission.

The festival included rides, vendors, face painting, food, and of course, good music.

“They got a lot of stuff going on out here,” Worley said, “but I can tell you this, the music’s going to be good.”

We met Joey and Micah, a father son duo running a lemonade stand there.

“It feels good. It made me happy that he wanted to come with me and do this,” said Joey Smith.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry asked dads what they hope their children will learn from them.

“Hoping he has a hard work ethic and…,” said Joey

“Plays video games all day,” Micah Smith interrupted.

“…and plays video games all day,” Joey laughed.

“She sees all that we do with the Darryl Worley Foundation, and she really loves that kind of stuff,” said Worley about his daughter, “so I want her to be one that will give back and remember where she came from.”

We asked sons what they wanted to say to their dads.

“Happy Fathers Day,” Micah said to his dad.

“Thank you,” said Joey.

“…and tell him that, I couldn’t have had a better dad,” Worley said about his dad.

The Father’s Day Festival was scheduled to go until 10:00 this evening and include performances by Josh Smith, Lower 40rty, and conclude with headliner Darryl Worley.