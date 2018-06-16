Food truck festival benefits local good cause

JACKSON, Tenn — People of all ages came together at West Jackson Baptist church united by one thing, the love of food.

It was a food truck festival that included Po boys, Memphis style barbecue, organic snow cones, Cuban dishes and much more. The event also had a silent auction, games, and face painting.

Organizer Christopher Ortiz said the festival doubled as a fundraiser he says will help spread the gospel in a place he feels needs it the most.

“We took a vision trip two years ago and that’s when we fell in love with Queens. So, the reason we love Queens, the reason its gripped our hearts, is because in a four square mile radius there’s one English speaking church for about 70,000 people, and so we see a need and we feel called to go and plant a church and preach the gospel,” Event Organizer, Christopher Ortiz said.

Ortiz says he’s hoping to raise around $3,000 from the event and to also spread awareness of his cause.