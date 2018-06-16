Heat Advisory In Effect Saturday

Weather Update – 6:30 a.m. – Saturday

TODAY:

Heat Advisory Is In Effect Today.

WEEKEND WEATHER:

Excessive heat and humidity will be the main concerns as we go through the next couple days. Temperatures will increase into the middle 90s with heat indices in the 100°F to 105°F range. Heat related health concerns will be on the increase through the weekend. Chances of rain will remain slim, but not impossible on any one day through the weekend. Better chances of rain will return late Sunday and definitely by Monday and next week. A heat advisory may very well be issued into the weekend.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist