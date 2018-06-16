Local families compete in rock-paper-scissors tournament

JACKSON, Tenn — It’s a very simple and sometimes super competitive game we’ve all played at some point in our lives.

Saturday the Jackson-Madison County Library hosted a tournament for families to compete. The rock, paper, scissors tournament kicked off in downtown Jackson. Families and friends competed hand-to-hand to see who would bring home the RPS trophy.

Lorelai Ballentine, a soon-to-be fifth grader, won the tournament. She said her strategy was to tell when her parents were bluffing.

“With my mom and dad, when I watch, I kind of look into their eyes, and I can kind of like see if they’re bluffing or not because I know their look when they bluff,” Competitor, Lorelai Ballentine said.

The tournament is a part of the “Libraries Rock” summer events.