Tennessee gang member sentenced to 12-year sentence after shooting at officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Tennessee gang member after he fired shots in public housing neighborhoods and at responding police officers.

According to U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran’s office, 20-year-old Antonio L. Bender of Nashville received the sentence this week on federal firearms and obstruction of justice charges.

Prosecutors say Bender pleaded guilty in December 2017 to being an unlawful drug user with two guns, including a stolen one, and to obstruction of justice, by having photographs of him holding two pistols deleted from his Facebook to try to impede a federal investigation.

Prosecutors say Bender is a Rollin' 60s Crips gang member. They say that in March 2017, Bender fired shots in two Nashville public housing areas and fired at responding officers, but missed.