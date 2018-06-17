Complaint targets Tennessee governor hopeful’s business help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A complaint is questioning how a Republican candidate for governor’s campaign is benefiting from his businesses.

The citizen-filed complaint with Tennessee’s Registry of Election Finance claims Bill Lee uses his businesses to supplement his campaign without disclosure and beyond limits.

It says Lee Company commercials have featured Lee, while campaign ads have touted Lee’s company experience.

It speculates Lee is running company ads for a business expense deduction to avoid more income taxes.

Campaign spokesman Chris Walker called the complaint “nonsense.” Lee Company CFO Rob Ivy said the company’s sole determinant in marketing is promoting its products and services.

The registry has decided against pursuing complaints that targeted GOP gubernatorial competitors U.S. Rep. Diane Black and state House Speaker Beth Harwell.

Businessman Randy Boyd is the final Republican front-runner.