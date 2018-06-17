Daughters of the American Revolution honor veterans’ widows

While the flags on the corner of West Lafayette and West Main Streets honor the patriots of the American Revolution, Saturday the Daughters of the American Revolution used them to honor patriots from a different war.

Gwen McReynolds, the chairman of the flag committee, says patriots are those who have served in military service, patriotic service and civil service.

“We honored the widows of Vietnam veterans who passed after they returned home,” she said.

Pat Jones, the wife of Chip Jones, was honored today. She said while her late husband was serving in the Vietnam Conflict, she unknowingly wrote a letter to him.

“A friend of mine was writing a letter to a veteran, a soldier in Vietnam, and she asked me if I wanted to say hi, and I wrote a little note on her letter and said hi, and years later after we were married. We discovered that it was him that I had written the note to,” she said.

She also said while her grandchildren Josie, Jackson and Hudson have never met their grandfather, they are honored to be his grandchildren.

“I’m just extremely proud of him and so happy that they’re honoring us today,” she said.

She and her grandchildren agreed knowing their grandfather served in the United State military makes these patriotic months special.