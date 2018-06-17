Golfers spend time with the their dads on Father’s Day

People are taking a moment to spend quality time with their fathers today. Charles and Lee Gentry say they do that by playing golf. “We play on Father’s Day, and he’s on a group that plays every day out here,” Lee Gentry said.

Karen Chapman and her dad also took to the course today. “I started what about five or six years ago, and we’ve always played out here and played together,” she said. “We always played tennis before that. Then we quit tennis and started playing golf a few years ago so that’s what we do,” said James Parker.

Lee Gentry says much of the time on the course is spent learning from his dad. “Trying to watch and learn from him. He’s been playing for so long, and compared to my game, he’s ten times better. I’m out here for the learning process,” he said.

“It’s an experience,” Charles Gentry said about his son. “It’s just one shot after another, trying to hit it straight. That’s a problem for him right now, but he’ll get it together.”

But, they all enjoy spending time with each other. “Today I’m not playing very well. She’s doing, having a better time than I am. That’s for sure,” James Parker said.

“We’re working on an attitude adjustment today,” Karen Chapman said, referring to her father.

“It gives us both something to work towards, and try to get together and coordinate, and work together, and talk, and coordinate really is what it is. Getting to know each other and figuring things out as you get older, and the transition of the father-son relationship,” Lee Gentry said.