Madison co. home destroyed after tragic fire

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — A Madison county home is left in ashes after a the Madison County Fire department says it was overcome by fire.

Fire officials responded to the call around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 200 block of Lowry road. Fire Chief Eric Turner said there was a man and woman inside at the time.

The man wasn’t hurt, but the woman had to be airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, suffering from burns. Family of the residents say they are devastated by the loss of a home that has been in their family for generations.

“We remember my grandmother in the kitchen cooking a lot on her stove making up tea cakes and we would all sit around in there and watch her cook,” Family Member, Jacqueline McNeal said.

Chief Eric Turner says the cause is still under investigation.