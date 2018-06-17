Mainly Fair Weather These Next Few Days

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Sunday

After a few passing showers and storms earlier in the evening, the rest of the night will be quiet and dry. The next couple of days we can expect anywhere from a 20-30 percent chance of showers and storms. Tonight will be warm and muggy as always with lows anywhere from the low to middle 70s. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with light and variable winds.

TOMORROW:

Highs will stay in the low 90s for most areas tomorrow, perhaps even cooler in a few spots depending on the location of showers in the area. We can expect to see some convective activity as early as midday, but most of that will be widely scattered. An overall sun-filled day tomorrow into Tuesday as well with light winds out of the south.

Although it will be just as hot, temperature wise as it was these last few days, the main difference will be slightly lower heat indices. Most areas will see heat indices stay below the 100 degree mark. Slightly cooler and less humid temperatures expected by mid-week. As that upper-level ridge over much of the eastern half of the U.S. weakens a bit, we’ll see an increased chance for rain by Thursday, with average temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

