Miss Tennessee 2018 contestants arrive in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The glitz, the glamour, and of course, the crowns; talented ladies from across the Volunteer State have arrived here in the Hub City for the 2018 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant.

“It’s always exciting on the Sunday before pageant week. The girls have worked so hard to get to this point, and it’s just finally time for it to be here,” said Allison DeMarcus, co-executive director of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant.

The 37 contestants are confident, energetic, and ready for competition. For some ladies, it is their first time.

“It feels so awesome because I’m just so thrilled to be here. It’s been a life long dream of mine to compete in Miss Tennessee,” said Miss Jackson Tera Townsend.

Other contestants have been here a time or two.

“I’ve really developed friendships that are more like family at this point, so I could not be happier to be back,” said Miss Chattanooga Christine Williamson.

Organizers say state competitions will remain the same this year, including swimsuit.

“In Tennessee, we have a focus on the most well rounded and outstanding young woman in every single area,” DeMarcus said, “whether it’s talent, whether it’s her platform, whether it’s her interview, and whether it’s her swimsuit.”

They say the event not only pushes young woman to pursue an education and be the advocate for a platform, but the pageant is also good for the city of Jackson.

“As you can see, we have people from Kingsport, Johnson City, Jonesborough; all these people have come here, as well as many West Tennesseans, to support the young woman who are here,” said DeMarcus.

Current Miss Tennessee Caty Davis says her experience was all about the people she’s met along the way.

“Ultimately, it was me empowering others to stand up for themselves, and feel that they are worthy,” said Caty Davis, Miss Tennessee 2017.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry asked what advice Davis would give to her next in line.

“It goes by so fast. Write everything down, remember it, and treasure those things,” Davis said.

Competitions for the 2018 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant begin on Wednesday, with the final event and announcement of winner on Saturday. Representatives say in total, they will be awarding winners this week with $100,000 in scholarship money.

Stick with WBBJ on-air and online for all Miss Tennessee announcements and events.