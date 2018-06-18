Rain Chances Increase Into The Week

Weather Update – 8:36 p.m. – Monday

The atmosphere became a bit more stable during the afternoon which helped decrease the chances for any showers and storms to develop today. This means we can expect to be dry for our night ahead.

TONIGHT:

Sky cover decreased significantly and we are expecting mostly clear skies for the night. Will be similar to most nights tonight, although not feeling as warm. Lows will mainly stay in the lower 70s with light winds out of the southwest. Cloud cover is expected to increase a bit by early Tuesday morning, but we should expect to stay dry through tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Only about a 20 percent chance of showers is expected although amounts might even be lower. Cloud cover will gradually increase and we can expect slightly lower dew points. This will keep the heat index below 100°F and mainly in the mid 90s.

These next few days some of the main changes we can expect to see will come in the form of rain. Tropical moisture that’s in the gulf will make its trek towards our direction by Wednesday. At the same time a strong upper level trough to our west will bring a cold front approaching the Midsouth by Thursday and stalling for a bit.

Temperatures between this period Wednesday through Friday will actually dip below the 90 degree mark giving us some more average temperatures. The main thing to be looking out for is the possibility of some strong to severe storms ahead of the front. Localized heavy rainfall is likely as well.

