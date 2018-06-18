Bethel James Bond, Jr.

Funeral services for Bethel James Bond, Jr., age 80, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Blairs Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in Denmark CME Church Cemetery in Denmark, TN. Mr. Bond passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018 at The Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Thursday morning, June 21, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Bond will lie in state at Blairs Chapel CME Church Friday from 12:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.