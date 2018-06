Boy Scouts host Annual Cub Scout Camp

JACKSON, Tenn.–The West Tennessee Boys Scouts of America hosted the first day of their Annual Cub Scout Camp.

Sixty-five children between the ages of 6- 11 enjoyed snacks and outdoor activities such as archery and team building exercises at Calvary Baptist Church in North Jackson.

The Scouts received advice from Jackson Police Officers as well.

The camp is a week long event scheduled to end Friday. Organizers say they will have another camp in July.