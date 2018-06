Christopher Belmont

Christopher Belmont, age 53 departed on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 20 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church of Kenton, TN. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, June 20 at 12 Noon at First Baptist Church of Kenton, TN. Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements.