David Vance Vasser,

Funeral services for David Vance Vasser, age 57, of Trenton, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 12:00 PM at College Street Church of Christ in Trenton, TN. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN. Mr. Vasser passed away on Thursday June 7, 2018 at his home.

Family Hour and Visitation will begin Saturday morning, June 16, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at College Street Church Of Christ in Trenton, Tennessee.