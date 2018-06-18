Gov. Haslam appoints new TBI director

NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Haslam announced Monday the appointment of a new director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

David B. Rausch, 55, will serve as TBI director following the retirement of Mark Gwyn, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Rausch will become director effective June 25.

Rausch has served as chief of police for the Knoxville Police Department since 2011. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Military Police Corps from 1986-1990, according to the release.

“I am honored and humbled the governor has selected me for this position,” Rausch said in the release. “The TBI is an excellent organization with amazing employees dedicated to serving the great state of Tennessee. I look forward to working alongside them to lead the agency into the next chapter and am excited to bring my vision and energy to serve in this capacity.”