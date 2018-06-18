Henderson police chief suspended

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The steps of the Chester County Courthouse was supposed to be the site of a protest Monday morning, but that didn’t happen.

Several people showed up to protest Henderson’s Chief of Police Wilton Cleveland.

Chester County Sheriff Blair Weaver along with other deputies and police officers were there asking them to not protest and let the process happen within the city government.

“We want action in Chester County,” Connie Miller, a resident of Chester County, said.

This all started last week after a city board meeting concerning the suspension of a Henderson police officer. Chief Cleveland met with other officers about the way the meeting went.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the mayor of the city of Henderson. He didn’t want to talk on camera, but he did send us a copy of the form given to Chief Cleveland explaining why he was being suspended.

the process/statements/actions during the suspension hearing.”

The form says Chief Cleveland met with three sergeants as well as the assistant police chief and “lost his temper concerning some of

It also says he used inappropriate language about the meeting.

“Chester County is a peaceful town and we like to handle our own, and when things are not right, we stand up for what is right,” Miller said.

She says the protest is on hold pending the outcome of the situation between the chief and the mayor.

We also tried to reach out to Chief Cleveland for comment but he is out of town and could not be reached.