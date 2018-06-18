Jackson aims to fetch huge ‘Dog Park Dash’ grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson is making a run for the “Most dog-friendly city in Tennessee” and needs the public’s help with assistance on social media.

Jackson has applied for the Dog Park Dash grant, and the site submitted is behind the right field wall at the Ballpark at Jackson where the Generals play.

“… and the hopes are if we win the $100,000 grant, there will be a 10-acre dog park out there that will be used for the residents of Jackson and their dogs,” Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon said.

The park wouldn’t be solely for Jackson residents. The ballpark boasts a convenient location right off Interstate 40, so this is also ideal for travelers.

The grant is a collaborative project of the city of Jackson, the Jackson Generals, Visit Jackson TN and the Jackson Chamber.

Spurgeon says this is still important even if you do not have a dog. He says one of their jobs at the Chamber is working with existing industries and working to recruit new ones to town.

“That also means creating an environment where people want to stay and live, and having dog parks is something that is extremely important to the quality of life in a community,” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon says the application has already been submitted, and he says the site is the best site in the state for a dog park.

They city is calling on all social media users to assist in the process. To take part, simply post a picture of you and your dog, or just the dog by itself, with the hashtags #JacksonTN and #DogParkDash.

“It would be great to have a great big dog park where they can run and run and run and have a lot of fun, and we want them to have the best in Jackson,” Spires said.

The deadline is June 20. The Tennessee Dog Park Dash is a multi-year initiative toward making Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in America.

The grant and grand prize contest winners will be announced in early July.