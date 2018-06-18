Jackson Christian to install first artificial athletic turf field in Hub City

The following is a news release from Jackson Christian.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian has launched construction of an artificial turf installation on the newly named Southern Capital Field at Ronnie Fowler Stadium. The process is an estimated eight-week installation with completion set for the end of July. The first event scheduled to be played on the new field is the school’s alumni football game against Fayette Academy Saturday, Aug. 4.

Southern Capital Advisors provided the naming gift for the field. Lee Johnson, managing partner of the group said, "The Southern Capital team is honored to support Jackson Christian in making this dream a reality in serving student athletes. The lessons they learn with their educators and coaches on and off this field will make them better servants in our community." The Shaw Sports Turf Legion 2.0 being installed is the same product that is used at Middle Tennessee State University, Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University and by the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Browns. Warner’s Athletic Construction of Smyrna, Tennessee, is overseeing the installation.

In discussing the project, Jackson Christian President Dr. Mark Benton said, “The conversion to an artificial turf field is a monumental shift for our entire athletics program. Beyond serving the football program from elementary school forward, this field will be used by our soccer teams, elementary, middle and high school students and will provide an outlet for community partnerships.”

Head Football Coach Darby Palmer added, “We’re indebted to Southern Capital and many other alumni, parents and friends, who have not only generously contributed but also have seen the larger vision of how this field can serve the entire Jackson Christian community.”

The artificial turf field is the fourth and final project of the school’s current capital campaign, the Lead Campaign. Completed projects include a soccer complex that opened spring 2016 and a $2.4 million, 12,000-square-foot addition to the middle and high school. It includes the gateway to the building (lobby area), dedicated space for the choral program, a robotics lab and three new STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math) learning centers.

Additionally, renovated space in the middle school provides students with a new life sciences laboratory. The third project of the campaign, a tennis complex, will be completed by August 2018. To date, more than $2.8 million has been pledged to the campaign’s goal of $3.3 million. Information about the Lead Campaign, including the campaign video, is online at jcseagles.org/giving.

Founded in 1976, Jackson Christian is a private, college preparatory school located in Jackson, Tennessee. With an enrollment of more than 840 students, the school offers programs for infants through 12th grade. In 2017, Jackson Christian became the first private school in the state of Tennessee to receive AdvancED Certification in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Jackson Christian is fully accredited by AdvancED through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and the National Christian School Association. Additional information is available at jcseagles.org.