Jerry L. Strickland

Jerry L. Strickland, age 53 of Paris, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Collins of New Life Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Wednesday until service time at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Shaun Hancock, Torey Strickland, and Lawrence Strickland.

Jerry L. Strickland was born February 23, 1965 in Paris, Tennessee to the late L.T. Strickland and the late Dollie Mae Teague Strickland. On February 23, 2016 he married Sharon Hancock Strickland and she survives in Paris, TN. He is also survived by three daughters: Asia (Scott) Moore of Jackson, Tonya (Steven) Kilpatrick) of Paris, and Jessica Lemasters of Salem, OH; two sons: Torey (Angel) Strickland of Jackson and Shaun Hancock of Paris; three sisters: Irene Walden and Shirley Sue Griffin, both of Clarksville and Brenda Kay Flagg of Kokomo, IN; five brothers: Thomas and Willie Strickland of Paris, Lawrence (Barb) Strickland of Hazel, KY and Darryl and Eddie Strickland of Racine, WI; ten grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

