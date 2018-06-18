Joseph Edward “Joe Nick” Nichols, Jr.

Funeral services for Joseph Edward “Joe Nick” Nichols, Jr., age 58, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Nichols passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Monday morning, June 18, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Nichols will lie state Tuesday morning at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.