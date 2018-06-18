LaShunda Ch’erie Bond

LaShunda Ch’erie Bond, age 42, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Miss Bond passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, June 19, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Miss Bond will lie in state Wednesday morning at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.