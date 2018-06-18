Madison Co. Election Commission set early voting hours

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission met Monday for a meeting in which they set early voting hours for the upcoming election.

The hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each weekday and 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday. The dates are July 13 through July 28.

The UT Center for Research, which is used as a polling place, is undergoing renovations. Voters registered to that polling place will be notified by letter to come to the Madison County Agricultural Complex auditorium instead.

“We are going to appoint various election officials such as officials to help with the nursing home voting and also our machine technicians that help set our machines and get them ready for the election,” Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley said.

For more information, or if you need to change your address, visit www.madisonelections.com.