Madison County budget passes first round of votes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Quite a few numbers were tossed around at Monday’s County Commission meeting. The biggest one: $228,500,588 — the proposed budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

That is up from about $201 million last year. County budget chairman Doug Stephenson says most of the budget is staying the same as last year. “The main difference is that we’ve added in the debt service of about $30 million that we are doing to cover the jail and as we move forward with schools,” he said.

Taxpayers may see a difference in what they’re paying this year, but Stephenson says the county is not taking in more money from property taxes.

“Some residents will actually see an increase in their property taxes based on the increase of their value. Some will see a decrease in the value of their property based on several factors. But, in the county, it is an equal amount of money,” he said.

While the county is taking out more loans to pay for schools and the jail, taxpayers should not see an increase from that, either. “As we do borrow more money, and most likely we’re going to have to, to take care of these schools, we feel like that’s not going to be any type of tax increase at this point,” Stephenson said.

The almost $230 million budget passed the first round of votes and will be voted on for the final time on June 29. The 2018-2019 fiscal year starts July 1.