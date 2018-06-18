Mugshots : Madison County : 6/15/18 – 6/18/18

1/20 Kayla Owen Facilitation of a felony

2/20 Rajesh Gade Rao DUI

3/20 Alexander Hodge Sex offender registry violations

4/20 Andre March Violation of community corrections



5/20 April Plunk Reckless endangerment, evading arrest

6/20 Ashley Maddox Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/20 Billie Lynn Barnhill Reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/20 Brandie Dudley Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/20 Brandon Walters Violation of probation

10/20 Brett Meyer Dekay DUI

11/20 Clifford Witherspoon Simple domestic assault

12/20 Deborah Mickens Schedule VI drug violations



13/20 Harold Scott Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation

14/20 Joseph Reynolds DUI, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/20 Lensey Collins Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/20 Nysha Sheffield Failure to appear



17/20 Travis Bailey Identify theft, theft over $1,000

18/20 Tyler Messerschmidt Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/20 Vernon Weathers Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

20/20 Vincent Reeves Failure to comply









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/18/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.