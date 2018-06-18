Mugshots : Madison County : 6/15/18 – 6/18/18 June 18, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/20Kayla Owen Facilitation of a felony Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Rajesh Gade Rao DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Alexander Hodge Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Andre March Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20April Plunk Reckless endangerment, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Ashley Maddox Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Billie Lynn Barnhill Reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Brandie Dudley Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Brandon Walters Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Brett Meyer Dekay DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Clifford Witherspoon Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Deborah Mickens Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Harold Scott Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Joseph Reynolds DUI, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Lensey Collins Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Nysha Sheffield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Travis Bailey Identify theft, theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Tyler Messerschmidt Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Vernon Weathers Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Vincent Reeves Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/18/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore