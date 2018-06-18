Sheriff Mehr hosts 39th community meeting

PINSON, Tenn.–Sheriff John Mehr kicked off his 39th community meeting Monday night.

At 6:30 at Pinson Club at Highway 45 South, Jerry Ellis hosted after the meal. The Sheriff addressed the group for 30 minutes about hot topics, including the new jail and introduction of the new Opioid Hearse at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

“Positively, they understand that through the Scout Oath and Scout Law what it is to be trustworthy loyal health and friendly curious and all the points of the Scout Law but more then anything else they just have a lot fun,” said Sheriff Mehr.

Sheriff Mehr also updated community members on the fact that Madison County is now one of ten learning centers in the country for mental health.

Also, 400 officers are now certified to handle mental health situations.