State probes misuse of funds accusation against TBI leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an outside review is underway into accusations that its acting director has misused state funds.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said Monday that the agency has been made aware of, and takes seriously, accusations involving Acting Director Jason Locke.

Gov. Bill Haslam spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals says Haslam received emails from Kim Locke about her husband, Jason Locke.

Officials didn’t detail the allegations further.

Jeff Cherry, an attorney representing Locke, said “we are continuing to work through the issues,” declining to comment further.

Locke was a finalist to become TBI’s new director. Haslam selected Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch for the job Monday. He starts June 25. Tennessee Board of Parole member Tim Gobble was the other finalist.

Locke has been with TBI for 21 years.