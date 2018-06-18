Sunny And Humid, Chance Of Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’ll rinse and repeat today with temperatures climbing through the 70s and 80s this morning. The high temperature will be around 90 today, but there will be thunderstorms developing again this afternoon mainly after 1 or 2 PM this afternoon. There will be a bit grater coverage of storms compared to yesterday, but there will be some areas that remain dry as well. There could be a strong storm or two, but overall the vast majority of the storms should remain sub-severe. Main threats with stronger storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail. Better rain chances will arrive later this week with deep tropical moisture.

