Tennessee House speaker contender won’t seek re-election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime Tennessee lawmaker who had expressed interest in running for House speaker says he won’t seek re-election.

Republican Rep. Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press he will withdraw from his House race Monday and will resign Oct. 1 to take a full-time job with Asa Engineering and Consulting in Nashville.

McCormick says he is helping the Chattanooga-based company expand its Nashville presence.

The 56-year-old real estate broker and developer had mulled a bid to replace House Speaker Beth Harwell, who is running for governor. Other Republicans interested in running for speaker include Majority Leader Glen Casada, Speaker Pro Tempore Curtis Johnson and Assistant Majority Leader David Hawk.

McCormick has held his seat for almost 14 years and served as majority leader from 2011 until 2016.